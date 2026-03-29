Turning Heads: Rock Springs Beats Another Ranked Opponent

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs High School softball team continued to establish itself as a rising contender Saturday, knocking off No. 3 Cheyenne East High School to cap a strong weekend, while Green River High School dropped a pair of games to No. 2 Cheyenne Central High School.

Rock Springs’ 7-4 win over East highlighted a weekend in which the Lady Tigers defeated two ranked opponents after entering the week unranked, adding to last week’s victory over No. 4 Sheridan.

The Lady Tigers set the tone early in the win, getting on the board in the first inning before taking control in the third behind a combination of timely hitting and pressure on East’s defense. Rock Springs capitalized on an error and a run-scoring hit from Jemma McGarvey to take the lead, then leaned on steady pitching and disciplined at-bats to maintain it.

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Ruby Florencio earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs over five innings, while the Lady Tigers showed patience at the plate, drawing multiple walks and creating scoring opportunities. Rilynn Wester led the offense with two hits and two RBIs as Rock Springs secured the statement victory.

In the game before the Lady Tigers won, Rock Springs nearly picked up a win but fell 11-10 in a walk-off loss during extra innings. The Lady Tigers rallied multiple times, including a late push in the seventh inning, fueled by extra-base hits from Rilynn Wester and Tarin Anderson to tie the game.

Rock Springs took a brief lead in the eighth inning, but East answered in the bottom half, using a combination of hits and a defensive miscue to secure the walk-off win. Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers continued to show offensive firepower and resilience against one of the state’s top teams.

The results further strengthen Rock Springs’ early-season resume, with wins over ranked opponents in consecutive weeks signaling that the Lady Tigers are quickly emerging as one of the top teams in the state.

Green River continued to face a difficult stretch of competition, opening Saturday with a 23-2 loss to Cheyenne Central. Central built a large, early lead with multi-run innings and maintained control throughout.

The Lady Wolves collected hits from multiple players, including Michael Burns and Cassie Kelley, but were unable to slow Central’s offensive surge.

In the second game, Green River showed early promise, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning behind key hits from Sydney Lopez, Michael Burns and Raelie Pate.

Central responded with a 10-run first inning and continued to add on, eventually securing an 18-6 win. Burns and Kelley each recorded multiple hits in the loss as the Lady Wolves continued to show flashes of offensive growth despite the results.

Rilynn Wester, Rock Springs

Wester played a pivotal role in the Tigers’ win over Cheyenne East, finishing with two hits in two at-bats, including a triple, while also drawing a walk in three plate appearances. She scored three runs and drove in a team-high two RBIs, helping power Rock Springs to another win over a ranked opponent.