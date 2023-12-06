Are you looking for the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season? Twisted Timber has more than just apparel, come check out their home decor, candles, soaps, pepper jellies and so much more. Twisted Timber is the perfect place to find your loved ones a gift for under $15!

Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Twisted Timber carries Socksmith socks for men, women, and children. They offer high-quality, comfortable, and stylish socks. #NoBoringSocks

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WindDRIFT Hill lotions are made with goat’s milk, which is a natural moisturizer that is high in proteins, minerals, and vitamins. They are great for anyone with sensitive skin and are easily absorbed leaving you feeling hydrated all day.

WindDRIFT Hill soaps are great for the men and women in your life who don’t like the feel of moisturizer but still want the healing effects for healthy skin.

Merfs Hot Sauce are a top seller at Twisted Timber. These sauces come in a variety of flavors, from mild to extra-hot, each with a distinctive flavor. Leaving you satisfied after every bite!

Leaping Lizard Pepper Jellies are a great snack that combines the sweetness of fruit jelly with the heat of peppers. They are a versatile and flavorful addition to various dishes. They can be used in a variety of ways. They are commonly used as a condiment or spread, pairing well with cheeses, crackers, and bread. They can also be used as a glaze for meats such as poultry or as a flavor enhancer for sandwiches and wraps.

Store Hours

Twisted Timber

91 West Flaming Gorge Way

Green River, WY 82935

307-459-3340