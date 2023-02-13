Two 3.5 Magnitude or Greater Earthquakes Reported in Wyoming

The United States Geological Survey is reporting that two 3.5 magnitude earthquakes or greater have occurred in Wyoming since Saturday. One occurred in the Jackson area and the other around Ten Sleep.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded at 6:22 p.m. on Saturday about 19 miles east-northeast of Jackson and 3.5 miles from Kelly. So far, 66 residents are reporting that they felt this earthquake.

Today, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded at 3:07 a.m. about 33 miles south of Ten Sleep. As for this earthquake, only one person is reporting they felt it.

If you were in either of these areas and felt the earthquake, the USGS would like to know. Click here to report the earthquake by Jackson and click here to make a report on the Ten Sleep earthquake.

For more information, visit the USGS website.