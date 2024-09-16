Two Cemetery Ordinances Receive Final Reading Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council will hear the final readings of two ordinances involving the city’s cemetery. One ordinance will allow minors to walk in the cemetery without being accompanied by an adult while the other allows leashed pets to be in the cemetery. Both will face a vote by the Council once they’re read.

A few residents have spoken about allowing pets into the cemetery, with some speaking about how the area is a great place to walk. Others have not supported the idea, claiming a number of pet owners do not clean up after their pets.

Additionally, the Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that will change the zoning of an acre of land on Muir Avenue from R-1, low density residential, to B-2, community business zone.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The meeting also has two presentations scheduled. Wyoming Waste Systems will talk about a proposed fee adjustment to its customers while Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition employee Kayla McDonald will provide an update about the organization’s activities.

The main meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, with a workshop to discuss vicious animals and signage ordinances set to take place at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.