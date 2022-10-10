Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson

ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.

The crash occurred when a Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound and a Ford pickup was traveling northbound on US 191 between Rock Springs and Farson. The Chevrolet moved into the northbound lane and struck the Ford.

“There was no indication of driver input or braking from either vehicle before the collision,” the report states. “The Chevrolet came to rest, blocking the southbound lane, and sustained significant damage. The cab of the Ford was separated from the chassis, and it left the roadway to the east side of the road, where it came to rest.”

Two other people were injured in the crash, however the report does not indicate the severity of their injuries.

“Driver Fatigue/Asleep” were listed as possible contributing factors. The report indicates both parties were wearing seatbelts.