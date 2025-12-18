Two Deaths Confirmed from Tuesday Incident in Lyman

LYMAN — Two people who were critically injured Tuesday during in an incident in Lyman have both died according to the Lyman Police Department.

Macey D. Bradshaw and James D. Hunter both died Wednesday in Salt Lake City. The LPD has not released further information regarding the incident, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place at the 200 Block of South Main Street late Tuesday morning, which was later determined to be a crime scene. Bradshaw and Hunter were transported to Salt Lake City in critical condition following the event.

The LPD said it was an isolated incident and there isn’t a threat to the community. The department also said both families are asking the community to respect their privacy at this time.