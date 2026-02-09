Two Deaths Confirmed In I-80 Crash Outside of Green River

The destroyed trailer of the parked semi. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two people were killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near Green River early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near mile marker 93 in the eastbound lanes, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Public Relations Specialist Aaron Brown. A semi was illegally parked in the right lane when a second semi drifted from the left lane and struck it.

The collision destroyed the parked semi’s trailer and the drifting semi exploded on impact, becoming fully engulfed in flames. The two occupants of the drifting semi were declared dead on the scene. The driver of the parked semi was not injured.

Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, including why the second truck drifted from its lane.