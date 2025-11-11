Two Farson-Eden Seniors Named to 1A All-Conference Volleyball Team

FARSON — Sweetwater County was once again represented among the state’s best, as two Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns earned 1A All-Conference honors for the 2025 volleyball season.

Seniors Cadence Jones and Alivia Goicolea were both selected by coaches in their conference after standout seasons leading the Lady Pronghorns.

Both athletes played key roles for Farson throughout the year, helping guide the team with experience, leadership, and consistent play.

Congratulations to Jones and Goicolea on earning All-Conference recognition and representing Farson-Eden and Sweetwater County with pride.