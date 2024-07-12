Two Farson-Eden Students Qualify for National High School Finals Rodeo

FARSON-EDEN – In a remarkable achievement for the small community of Farson-Eden, two local high school students have qualified for the 76th National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Rock Springs this week.

Eighteen-year-olds Morgan Watts and Connor Weese will be competing in goat tying and steer wrestling, respectively, representing their school and hometown on the national stage.

Morgan Watts: From Barrel Racing to Goat Tying

Morgan Watts has been immersed in the rodeo world since she could ride a horse. Competing since the sixth grade, she has spent years honing her skills. Initially starting in barrel racing, it was her mother’s suggestion to try different events to expand her skills that led her to goat tying, a decision that changed the trajectory of her rodeo career.

“At first, I hated goat tying but ended up being really good at it, so I stuck with it,” Watts shared, reflecting on her journey. Her dedication and talent have paid off, earning her a spot at the NHSFR.

Some of the other events Watts still competes in are barrel racing, breakaway roping, and pole bending.

To qualify for the NHSFR, rodeo athletes accumulate points throughout the year by participating in about 12 rodeos. The top four points leaders in each event from Wyoming earn the chance to compete at the national level.

“We now will compete against all the other state’s top four competitors this weekend,” Watts explained.

Despite the demanding schedule of rodeo, Watts still finds time for other interests.

“Rodeo takes a lot of time, but I like to work on my family’s ranch and train horses,” she said.

Grateful for the unwavering support of her family, Watts expressed, “My family is my biggest supporter, and my mom is my biggest cheerleader. I owe my whole rodeo career to my family.”

Connor Weese: A Passion for Steer Wrestling

Connor Weese’s passion for rodeo has been a lifelong affair. “I’ve been rodeoing ever since I can remember. It’s been one of my passions forever, it feels like,” he said. This weekend, Weese will compete in steer wrestling, an event he was naturally drawn to due to his size and love for adrenaline.

“I’ve always been a bigger kid, and what doesn’t seem fun about jumping off a horse and throwing a steer? It’s the biggest adrenaline rush ever, and I’ve loved every second of it,” Weese said with enthusiasm.

Outside the rodeo arena, Weese enjoys cowboying and outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. His future plans include attending Laramie County Community College (LCCC), where he has signed his letter of intent to do rodeo at the collegiate level and study animal science.

“This will be my start into becoming a large animal veterinarian,” he said.

Weese is deeply thankful for the support he has received. “I would truly like to say thank you! If I go down the list, I would get in trouble because I would forget someone, but I’ll name a few,” he began. He specifically mentioned his mother, Jamie Weese, and his sister, Katie Weese, for their unwavering support. He also extended gratitude to Roger and Marget Jones for providing an arena to practice in, and Justin Jones and Kellie Mines for their contributions.

As Watts and Weese prepare to compete at the NHSFR, they carry with them the pride and hopes of their Farson-Eden community. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for rodeo have brought them to this moment, where they will showcase their talents on a national platform.

Click here for the NHSFR schedule held in Rock Springs.