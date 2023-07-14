Two Florida Residents Die in Two Separate Accidents on I-80

ROCK SPRINGS — Two separate accidents on Interstate 80 resulted in two Florida residents succumbing to injuries from the wrecks that took place within Sweetwater County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

The first accident took place on Wednesday, July 12, at around 3:30 p.m. when WHP troopers responded to a vehicle and bicycle accident on Interstate 80 around milepost 105 near Rock Springs.

According to the WHP preliminary report, a Western Star commercial vehicle was traveling on I-80 when the vehicle moved from the travel lane to the right onto the shoulder. The vehicle then collided with a bicyclist.

The bicyclist succumbed to injures from the accident. He was later identified as 62-year-old Florida resident Albert Didominic. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Driver fatigue could be a possible contributing factor to the accident, according to the WHP.

Milepost 94 Accident

The second accident occurred on Thursday, July 13, at around 2 a.m. near milepost 94, which is between Green River and Rock Springs.

According to the WHP, a commercial vehicle and a Dodge 3500 Ram were traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile post 94 when the Freightliner combination unit ran off the right edge of the roadway and overturned when the driver tried to correct the combination unit back onto the roadway.

As the combination unit skidded to a stop on the passenger side, the Ram collided with the undercarriage of the Freightliner.

“The driver of the Freightliner was thrown from his position inside the cab and became trapped under the engine compartment,” the WHP stated in the report.

The 34-year-old Florida driver Robert Marrero later succumbed to his injuries. One other person was injured in the accident and a third person involved did not sustain any injuries.

Driver fatigue could also be a possible contributing factor in this accident, according to the WHP.

The information contained in the WHP’s preliminary report can be changed without prior notice.