Two Former Wyoming Senators and Several Local Businesses Endorse Chris Sutton for Sheriff

Chris Sutton has recently received the following endorsements and support to be the next Sheriff of Sweetwater County:
Local Business Endorsements
- Haven Beauty Salon
- High Plains Physical Therapy
- The Beauty Room
- Holiday Inn Hotel
- La Fabulosa Radio Station
- Rock Island GymGreen Island Gym
- Brady’s Auto Body
- O’Brien Car Audio
- Stellar Coffee
- Rams Construction
- Complete Chiropractics
- Pancho’s Restaurant
- Abarrotes
- El Primo Grocery
- Don Pedro’s Restaurant
- ARS Cleanup Restore Rebuild
- Serenity One Sanctuary
- Antojitos Mi Pueblito Restaurant
- Coal Train Coffee
- I&L Parking Lot Asphalt Maintenance
I am honored to receive these endorsements, and I am ready to start working “for the people” as of November 9th, when all of the work begins.-Chris Sutton
