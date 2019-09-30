Two Green River Residents Die in Head-On Collision on I-80 Near Green River

GREEN RIVER– Two Green River residents passed away Friday night, September 27, in a head-on collision on Exit 91 on I-80 near Green River.

Around 11:10 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2013 Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Interstate 80 had exited onto Exit 91. The driver of the Dodge Ram was unable to avoid a 2013 Dodge Dart traveling the wrong way on the same exit ramp and both vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Dodge Dart has been identified as 42-year-old Green River, Wyoming resident Kelly Walk. Walk was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 41-year-old Green River, Wyoming resident Michelle Powers. Powers was wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as 30-year-old Green River, Wyoming resident Robert Wiley. Wiley was not wearing his seatbelt and was ultimately transported by helicopter to University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver impairment on the part of Walk is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 122nd and 123rd fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 86 in 2018, 109 in 2017, and 91 in 2016 to date.