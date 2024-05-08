Two GRHS Student-Athletes Receive Honorable Mentions for Athlete of the Year

GREEN RIVER – Two standout student-athletes from Green River High School have received recognition as honorable mentions for the Southwest Wyoming Senior Female and Male Student-Athlete of the Year awards. Brianna Uhrig and Axel MacKinnon both were recognized for their contributions to the school and community on and off the field.

Brianna Uhrig, a multifaceted athlete, showcased her talent primarily in swimming but also was on the soccer and wrestling teams during her time at GRHS. During her freshman year in the 2020-21 season, Uhrig made significant strides in swimming, achieving All-Conference status and notable placements at both the 3A West Conference and State Championships. She contributed to GRHS’s team success as they clinched the 3A Team Swimming and Diving State Championship. Uhrig’s achievements continued to escalate in subsequent years, earning All-State honors and further accolades in swimming while maintaining a remarkable academic record with a weighted GPA of 3.9792. She was also part of the first Lady Wolves Wrestling team and placed fourth at State Wrestling this year after winning regionals. Beyond sports, Uhrig’s commitment to community service and leadership roles exemplifies her well-rounded character by volunteering at the Green River Animal Shelter and actively participating in extracurricular activities such as coaching youth wrestling and art competitions. Additionally, Uhrig has signed to join the swim team at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

Axel MacKinnon’s athletic journey at GRHS is equally impressive, notably in wrestling, football, and soccer. Since his freshman year, MacKinnon has been a consistent presence on the varsity level, earning 10 varsity letters in his three sports. His junior year was particularly remarkable, clinching championships at the 3A South Regionals and earning All-Conference and All-State honors in wrestling. MacKinnon’s leadership qualities were evident as he served as team captain and received various team awards for his contributions to all his squads. Alongside his athletic commitments, MacKinnon has maintained academic excellence, maintaining a 3.8 GPA and being recognized as an Honor Roll student throughout his high school career. He also actively engages in extracurricular activities such as volunteering and participating in the National Honor Society. This summer, MacKinnon is also going to represent GRHS at the 2024 Wyoming Shrine Bowl.