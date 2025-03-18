Two In Custody After High Speed Ends East of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS –– A high speed chase on Interstate 80 resulted in a crash and two people being arrested east of Rock Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to Stephanie Harsha, the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 3 public relations specialist, the chase began at about 12:30 p.m. west of Rawlins on the interstate when the Wyoming Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a car that was allegedly speeding along the westbound lanes of the interstate. The vehicle did not pull over and law enforcement initiated a chase. Harsha said the chase lasted about 30 minutes through inclement weather and reached speeds beyond 100 mph.

The chase concluded east of Rock Springs when the vehicle crashed, ending roughly 60 miles from where it had started. She said two people were in custody following the crash.

More information will be published once it’s made available.