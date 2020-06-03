Two Lives Claimed in Fatal Crash Near Wright

WRIGHT, Wyo. — On June 2, 2020, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 63 on Wyoming 59 south of Wright, Wyoming. Around 8:45 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Wyoming 59. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post. The driver corrected the vehicle back onto the road before overcorrecting it back to the right. The vehicle exited the roadway a second time and overturned.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 27-year-old Douglas, Wyoming resident Paul E. Borring. Borring was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Douglas, Wyoming resident Teala S. Sherard. Sherard was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol or drug use is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 31st and 32nd fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 67 in 2019, 40 in 2018, and 46 in 2017 to date.

