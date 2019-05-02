Two Lives Claimed in Rollover Accident Near Wheatland

WHEATLAND — On May 2, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 31 on Wyoming 34 west of Wheatland, Wyoming. Around 5:29 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.



A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on Wyoming 34 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected the vehicle back to the left before driving off the right shoulder and overturning.



The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 18-year-old Wheatland, Wyoming resident Jonathan L. Vanwey. Vanwey was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 21-year-old Wheatland, Wyoming resident Michael D. Driskell. Driskell was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.



Driver intoxication and inattention are being investigated as contributing factors. This is the 52nd and 53rd fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 26 in 2018, 33 in 2017, and 15 in 2016 to date.