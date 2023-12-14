Two Local Wrestling Teams to Compete in Reno Tournament of Champions

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River Wolves and the defending NJCAA National Champion Mustangs will both be wrestling in Reno, Nev. this weekend. The Wolves will be participating in the Reno Tournament of Champions alongside the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

According to the tournament’s website, the Reno Tournament of Champions and College Invitational was “created by a group of wrestling enthusiasts during the summer of 1994 who wanted to establish a tournament unlike any other–this ‘Toughest Tournament in the USA’ would bring together the best of the best to raise funds for youth sports programs.​”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Wolves will start competing on Friday and end Saturday while the Mustangs will wrestle on Sunday.

Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski said there will be 92 teams in attendance and also expressed how good of an opportunity it was for his team to go.

“We look at it as another great opportunity to face some tough competition. We are fortunate to be able to go. Looking forward to seeing how our guys compete,” said Wisniewski.