Two Men Charged in Death of Big Piney Man

Orion Schlesinger and Rowan Littauer were charged in connection in the death of a Big Piney man Feb. 7, 2025. Photos courtesy of the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

BIG PINEY — Two young men have been charged in the death and mutilation of a 23-year-old Big Piney resident Friday.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said Big Piney residents Rowan Littauer, 19, and Orion Schlesinger, 18, were charged in connection with the death of 23-year-old Big Piney resident Dakota Farley. Littauer was charged with first-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body while Schlesinger was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and felony theft.

The two were questioned shortly after the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in Big Piney Feb. 5 following a report of a potentially deceased man. When deputies arrived, they discovered Farley dead inside the home with significant injuries to his body.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information about the alleged murder to contact Detective Sergeant Travis Lanning at 307-367-4378.