Two Minnesota Residents Died in Motorcycle Crash near Hulett

HULETT — Two Minnesota residents died on August 11 after the motorcycle they were driving collided with a delineator.

On August 11, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 17 on Wyoming 24 east of Hulett, Wyoming. At 4:59 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle.

A 1999 Harley Davidson Road King was headed southbound on Wyoming 24 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The Harley exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post before overturning.

The driver of the Harley has been identified as 56-year-old Perham, Minnesota, resident James Neyens. Neyens was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 56-year-old Perham, Minnesota, resident Mary F. Aitken. Aitken was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 70th and 71st fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 103 in 2019, 64 in 2018, and 93 in 2017 to date.

