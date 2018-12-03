Two Mule Deer Poached Near Pinedale

PINEDALE– The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding a buck and doe mule deer that were illegally shot south of Pinedale recently.

Both were killed off the Big Sandy Elkhorn Road (Sublette County Road 23-118) a mile south of Buckskin Crossing near the Prospect Mountains in deer hunt area 130.

All mule deer hunting in the area closed on October 31. The head of the buck mule deer was removed and meat from both deer was left in the field to waste.

Investigators believe the deer were killed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on November 23rd or November 24th.

Jordan Kraft, South Pinedale Game Warden, states “this type of action shows a blatant disregard for wildlife and is a theft of the wildlife resource to law abiding citizens.”

Anyone with possible information regarding either of these poaching incidents, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call the Pinedale Game and Fish office at 1-800-452-9107, the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or South Pinedale Game Warden, Jordan Kraft, at 307-367-2470.

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.00. Warden Kraft urges the public to come forward with any relevant information.