Two New Specialty Plates Offered by WYDOT in 2026

The new search and rescue specialty plate offered by WYDOT. It and a rodeo plate are new specialty plates available in 2026. Image courtesy of WYDOT.

CHEYENNE — Residents have two new specialty license plates to have on their vehicles in 2026.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation unveiled rodeo and search and rescue plates created by the Wyoming Legislature during its 2025 session and raise funds for Wyoming causes. The plates can be purchased through a county treasurer’s office or from WYDOT.

The Wyoming rodeo specialty license plate. Image courtesy of WYDOT.

The search and rescue plate features a winter rescue scenario and will cost $150 for the first year, along with the standard registration and specialty plate fees. Renewal will cost $50 annually. The funds raised from the plate sales will fund search and rescue activities throughout the state. Residents will have a choice to donate additional money when buying the plate.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Plates with low numbers or special numbers will be auctioned off in early 2026, with the proceeds also supporting Wyoming’s search and rescue efforts. At least 1,000 plates need to be sold by 2032 for the plate to become a permanent specialty plate.

The new rodeo plate features a historic photo of Steamboat and notes rodeo as the official sport of Wyoming. Along with registration and specialty plate fees, the plate includes the opportunity to voluntarily donate $20 or more to rodeo programs at the University of Wyoming and Wyoming community colleges. As with the search and rescue plate, low and special numbered plates will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting college rodeo programs. WYDOT said 500 plates need to be sold by 2031 before the place can become a permanent specialty plate.