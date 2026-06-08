Two Nights of Bulls, Broncs, and Giving Back Coming to Manila Rodeo Grounds

WHEN

June 19th & 20th WHERE

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The DL Invitational is bringing two nights of intense bulls and broncs action to the Manila Rodeo Grounds on June 19 and 20, 2026, with competitors, live entertainment, and a mission that goes far beyond the arena.

Fans can expect open bull riding and stock bronc riding events featuring 30 riders per night, eight stock bronc riders each evening, and nonstop rodeo action beginning at 7 p.m. both nights. Stock will be provided by Broken Heart Rodeo Company.

But this event is about more than competition. All proceeds from the DL Invitational will go directly to the Conley Blaine Spencer Headstone Fund, which helps families during times of tragedy by assisting with headstone expenses in Conley Spencer’s honor.

Friday night will also feature a special acoustic performance by country artist Elvie Shane following the rodeo, adding even more excitement to the weekend event.

Ticket Information

Pre-sale tickets are:

$12 for adults

$6 for youth

Gate prices are:

$15 for adults

$8 for youth

Whether you come for the rodeo, the music, or the chance to support a meaningful cause, the DL Invitational promises a powerful weekend of western action and community support.

For tickets and event information, scan the QR code on the flyer or click here!