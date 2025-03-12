Two Nurses Added to the Wyoming Nurses Association Board of Directors

Rock Springs – Julia Samz and Lacy Love of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are joining the Wyoming Nurses Association Board of Directors, bringing with them the knowledge and care that they continue to give at MHSC. As of their appointment in 2025, Love will serve on the board to Sep. 2026 and Samz will serve on the board to Sep. 2027.

Samz serves as an emergency room nurse at MHSC with a Master of Science in nursing and continues to pursue her education for a master’s of business administration that focuses on healthcare management.

Love serves as a clinical lead at MHSC with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is currently working on her masters in nursing leadership.

Rasp-Vaughn, a primary care clinic manager in Sheridan, WY, said, “Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will be invaluable as we work to advance the profession of nursing and improve healthcare for all Wyoming residents.”