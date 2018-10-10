Two Opportunities to Exhibit Work

SWEETWATER COUNTY– It’s time to display those special creative quilting projects or small paintings and drawings in the Sweetwater County Library System.



The Exhibits

The annual Sweetwater Quilters Open Exhibit is open to anyone in Sweetwater County and the display will be hung by November 2 and run through December 29 at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

The Small Works Exhibit will run the same dates in the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Quilters are invited to enter up to two quilted pieces such as wall hangings, crib blankets, table runners, clothing or bags no larger than 45” x 60”. The deadline is October 31 at 5 pm.

Artwork which is no larger than 9 x 12 inches and no smaller than 4 x 6 inches is eligible to be hung in the Small Works Exhibit. Sweetwater County artists may submit an unlimited number of pieces but should follow the SCLS policy .

The two-page entry forms for both exhibits are available at the library circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The deadline as stated above allow staff time to hang the shows before the opening days of the shows. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the appropriate library. The exhibits are open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.



Guidelines

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms.

A method of hanging the quilt is necessary and each should be identified on the back with labels which are included in the application. Quilts can be original or from patterns and with appropriate means to display them.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Maser, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.



For More Information

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries.

Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.