Two Passengers Arrested at Jackson Hole Airport

Originally reported by County 10 News Staff

The Jackson, Wyoming Police Department arrested two individuals on Saturday at the Jackson Hole Airport. JPD released the following press release,

On February 8, 2020, at around 4:22 p.m. the Jackson Police Department officer assigned to the airport responded to a report of two intoxicated passengers on an aircraft causing a disturbance. While en route, it was reported one of the passengers was fighting with the pilot. The officer arrived and removed the unruly men from the plane to the secure area of the airport where he made further attempts to de-escalate and waited for additional officers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Deputies from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and both men were taken into custody. One of the men, a 39-year-old from Stamford, CT is being charged with Public Intoxication, Interference with a Police Officer, Interfering with Airport Personnel, and Trespassing. The other man, a 50-year-old from Orange, CT is being charged with Public Intoxication. Further charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

We would like to thank the Teton County sheriff’s Office for their timely assistance as well as both airline and airport employees who assisted our officer in such uncertain circumstances.