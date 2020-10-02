Two People Die in Fatal Crash North of Lander

CHEYENNE – On October 1, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 3 on US 287 north of Lander, Wyoming. At 1:50 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

The driver of a 2006 Buick Lucerne failed to notice a northbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it was entering US 287 from Bartholomew Way to travel south. The Jeep driver could not avoid a collision and collided with the driver’s side of the Buick.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 20-year-old Lander, Wyoming resident Kyson M. Chavez. Chavez was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Sage West Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as 49-year-old Spearfish, South Dakota resident Kristi L. Dowers. Dowers was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 75-year-old Lander, Wyoming resident Georgia W. Nations. Nations was not wearing a seatbelt properly and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated on the part of Dowers as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 100th and 101st fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 124 in 2019, 87 in 2018, and 109 in 2017 to date.

