Two receive certification to offer Breast Boutique at Cancer Center

ROCK SPRINGS — The Breast Boutique options at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is ready for patients to explore.

Rita Calzada, licensed clinical social worker, and Eva Wasseen, radiation oncology nurse, have completed their training course through the American Board Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics & Pedorthics. They are now Certified Mastectomy Fitters, after completing ABC’s of Fitting, Basic Foundations of Fitting presented by American Breast Care.

Made possible through generous grant funding from Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, the Breast Boutique is ready to help breast cancer patients throughout the region.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity from WBCI to provide a way to offset some of the significant physical and psychological impacts of breast cancer surgery,” Wasseen said. “I hope our Breast Boutique will help empower patients in our small corner of the state to regain some bit of control and feel like themselves again.”

Calzada agreed.

‘We are very excited to offer these new resources to our community and look forward to working with each one of you,” Calzada said.

The Breast Boutique will offer a variety of free services and products including: