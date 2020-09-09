Two Rock Springs Men Arrested On Multiple Burglary Counts

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Rock Springs men have been arrested for multiple counts of burglary but are not believed to be connected to the string of auto burglaries that occurred at several apartment complexes around town this week.

Corby Alan Johnson, 21, and Andrew Charles Cudney, 19, were arrested yesterday as Rock Springs Police Department officers continued to investigate the auto burglaries. Johnson was arrested on eight counts of aggravated burglary with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, interference with a police officer and felony conspiracy to commit.

Cudney, 19, was also arrested for burglary and felony conspiracy to commit. The RSPD has not released any further information at this time and reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.