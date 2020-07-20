Two Rock Springs Residents Die in Rollover Crash

ROCK SPRINGS — On July 19, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 525 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. At 4:06 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 GMC Envoy was headed northbound on US 191 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The driver corrected to the left and exited the left side of the road before the driver over-corrected a second time to the right causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 32-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Steven A. Reed. Reed was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 26-year-old Rock Springs, Wyoming resident Jacob M. Dunnuck. Dunnuck was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 54th and 55th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 93 in 2019, 56 in 2018, and 78 in 2017 to date.

