Two RSHS Soccer Players Sign with College Programs

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Rock Springs Tigers student athletes are taking their athletic talents to the next level after they signed letters of intent to play soccer at the collegiate level on November 13.

Alyssa Bedard will be heading to Laramie this fall, to study and compete for the University of Wyoming.

Annika Syvrud has signed on to play for Wayne State College, in Wayne, Nebraska.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Both Bedard and Syvrud signed letters of intent, surrounded by family and supporters, during a signing ceremony at Rock Springs High School on Wednesday.