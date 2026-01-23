Two Superloads Coming Through Sweetwater County Friday

CHEYENNE — Drivers in Sweetwater County should expect significant delays Friday as a slow-moving superload carrying construction equipment moves through the area.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Department of Transportation said an oversized load is scheduled to enter Wyoming from Utah on eastbound Interstate 80 at Evanston and is expected to travel as far as Rawlins on Friday. Because of its size, the superload will be diverted around the Green River tunnels and sent onto Wyoming Highway 372, Wyoming Highway 28 and U.S. Highway 191.

The load measures 15 feet 8 inches tall, 27 feet 6 inches wide, and 110 feet long, with a combined vehicle and load weight of approximately 216,000 pounds. Officials said the superload will require use of both lanes of travel and will move at speeds of 25 to 30 mph, slowing to 10 mph while crossing bridges.

Travel delays and intermittent stoppages should be expected along the route in Sweetwater County. Law enforcement will escort the superload throughout its movement.

After passing through Sweetwater County, the load will continue north on U.S. Highway 287 to Casper, then travel north on Interstate 25, east on Wyoming Highway 387 and north on Wyoming Highway 59 to its destination in Gillette.

Officials cautioned that the route and timing are subject to change due to the complexity of transporting the oversized load.