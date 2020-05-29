Two Sweetwater County Graduates Receive Scholarships from All West Communications

KAMAS, Utah, — All West Communications is proud to support high school students in their Utah and Wyoming service areas who are going on to post-secondary education.

All West believes post-secondary education can lead to greater opportunities and prosperity, not only for the individual, but also for the community. This is the 25th consecutive year All West has offered a scholarship. It has seen what these scholarships mean to the students and how the scholarships help students achieve their educational goals. Providing scholarships is a meaningful way to support the community beyond telecommunication services.

All West’s scholarship application asks four questions—about a student’s community service, how internet access helps communities prosper, how the student chose their college, and how receiving the scholarship will help achieve long-term goals. A letter of reference was also required.

All West had more than 55 well-crafted applications, which made for some fierce competition. However, seven students rose to the top, including two from Sweetwater County, and they will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Sweetwater County Scholarship Recipients

• Rock Springs High School: Grace Banks

• Green River High School: Heather Gibson

One student wrote in an email, “I just found out that I am an All West scholarship recipient, which I’m very appreciative and excited about. Thank you for the help and the opportunity!”

And another student wrote, “Thank you for the generous offer I have been given through this scholarship to help pay for my college education. It will benefit me so much! This opportunity makes a great difference in how my education will be paid for. Big thanks!”

“We congratulate each student for being awarded this scholarship and commend them for taking the extra step to apply during an incredibly difficult school year. We wish these students all the best as they continue their education,” Matt Weller, All West Communications President, said