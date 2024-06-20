Two-Time Coach of the Year Winner Out as GRHS Softball Coach

GREEN RIVER – Blair McEndaffer, who was the first coach of Green River’s softball team, has not been extended to be the head coach of the team next year.

According to GRHS Activities Director Tony Beardsley, all coaches in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 are on one-year contracts and the district decided not to offer Coach McEndaffer a contract next year. This decision comes after the team made the Wyoming State Softball Tournament for the third straight year. McEndaffer was also the West Conference Coach of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.

As of the time of publication, there has been no further comment from the district on the decision to not offer a contract for next year to McEndaffer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The school district will make every effort to find and hire the best possible candidate to be the next softball coach,” stated Tony Beardsley in an email to SweetwaterNOW.

SweetwaterNOW reached out to coach McEndaffer for a statement on the circumstances.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to coach the girls over the past four years. I have enjoyed each and every one of them and I wish them the best of luck over the next years in their softball careers,” stated McEndaffer. “Unfortunately, the school district has decided my services are no longer needed. I want the girls to know I love every one of them like they are my own and will miss them all. Remember who you are, ladies, and never forget you are special because God only made one of you, and you bring something to this world that no one else does.”