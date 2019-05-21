Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life of Thermopolis Woman Near Worland

WORLAND — A fatal crash occurred at milepost 148 on US 20 south of Worland, Wyoming yesterday claiming the life of a Thermopolis woman. Around 7:35 a.m.,

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene around 7:35 yesterday morning to investigate a two-vehicle collision.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on US 20 when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle. The Toyota driver failed to see an on-coming southbound 1993 Chevrolet Caprice and both vehicles collided on the

southbound shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 39-year-old Thermopolis, Wyoming resident Annette R. Arey. Arey was wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 62-year-old Worland, Wyoming resident Henry J. Kumpe. Kumpe was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Washakie Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Unsafe passing is being investigated as a contributing factor. This is the 63rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 36 in 2018, 36 in 2017, and 19 in 2016 to date.