Two Vehicle Collision Results in Two Fatalities North of Jackson

CHEYENNE– On July 16, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 163 on US 89 north of Jackson, Wyoming. Around 2:25 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2019 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on US 89 when the vehicle drifted into the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2010 Nissan X-Terra.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 64-year-old Town and Country, Missouri resident Craig E. Aubuchon. Aubuchon was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The first passenger in the Dodge has been identified as 31-years-old San Jose, California resident Brian M. Aubuchon. The second passenger has been identified as 30-year-old San Jose, California resident Catherine M. Aubuchon. There were two other juvenile passengers in the Dodge. All of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts and transported to St. Johns Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 68-year-old Riverton, Wyoming resident Carol L. Roemer. Roemer was wearing her seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries while en-route to St. Johns Hospital. The passenger in the Nissan has been identified as 78-year-old Riverton, Wyoming resident Dorothy Ashby. Ashby was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the St. Johns Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver distraction or fatigue on the part of Aubuchon is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 89th and 90th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 54 in 2018, 76 in 2017, and 50 in 2016 to date.