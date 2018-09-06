Two-Vehicle Collision Results in Two Fatalities Near Saratoga

SARATOGA– On September 4th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 28 on WY 130 near Saratoga, Wyoming. At 4:35 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2012 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on WY 130. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound and attempted to pass a pickup and trailer traveling in the northbound lane.

The Chevrolet entered into the southbound lane causing the driver of the Ford to swerve to the right and enter the right of way.

The driver of the Chevrolet swerved his vehicle to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The two vehicles collided in the right of way in a near head-on collision. After the collision the Ford caught on fire, but was quickly extinguished by first responders.

All of the occupants within the vehicles were wearing their seat belts and had to be extricated.

The driver of the Ford F-150 has been identified as 47-year-old Saratoga, Wyoming resident Donald Price. He was flown by helicopter form the scene of the crash and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has been identified as 71-year-old Fairhope, Alabama resident Christopher Leigh. Leigh succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

This is the 73rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 103 in 2017, 82 in 2016, and 108 in 2015 to date.