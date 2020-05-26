Two Wyoming Residents Die after a 2-vehicle Crash Near Laramie

LARAMIE — Two Laramie men succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident, after a commercial truck struck the side of their truck, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

On May 21, 2020, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 403 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:09 a.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor-vehicle collision.

A 1999 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on US 287 when the driver pulled over on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the Dodge proceeded to attempt a left-handed U-turn and did not see an approaching southbound 2020 Volvo Conventional commercial truck. The Volvo collided with the side of the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 71-year-old Laramie, Wyoming, resident Harvey J. Besneatte. Besneatte was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 54-year-old Laramie, Wyoming, resident Robert J. Besneatte. He was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 36-year-old Denver, Colorado, resident Muzamil A. Abdelrah Abdelkarim. He was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash.

Driver inattention on the part of Besneatte is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 28th and 29th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 36 in 2018, and 36 in 2017 to date.

