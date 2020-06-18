Two Wyoming Residents Die in Car Collision North of Worland

CHEYENNE — On June 17, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 169 on US 20 north of Worland, Wyoming. At 6:18 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2006 Jeep Liberty was headed southbound on US 20 when the driver crossed into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a 1992 Chevrolet 2500.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 70-year-old Greybull, Wyoming resident Marian Duda. Duda was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 47-year-old Worland, Wyoming resident Javier Mendoza. Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the 38th and 39th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 72 in 2019, 42 in 2018, and 58 in 2017 to date.

