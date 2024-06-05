Tye Evan Clark (September 12, 2000-June 1, 2024)

Tye Evan Clark, 23, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs. He was a life long resident of Rock Springs.

He was born September 12, 2000 in Rock Springs; the son of Jeremy Clark and Trish Dusel.

Tye attended schools in Rock Springs.

He worked for Mountain West Energy for three years as a derrick hand.

Tye loved going shooting with his brother, riding four wheelers, the long board, having fun and making money while working hard.

Survivors include his father Jeremy J. Clark and wife Tanya of Green River; mother, Trish I. Marcinek and husband Chris of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one son, Cooper Malecha of Michigan; three brothers, Dustin Clark and wife Riah of Rock Springs, Daniel Clark of Sheridan and Michael Harris of Green River; two sisters, Jasmine Cantrell and husband Dan of Laramie and Breanna Romera and husband Colter of Rock Springs; paternal grandparents, Clay and Connie Brunz of Rock Springs and Joe and Linda Beauchamp of Mesquite, Nevada; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews,

He is preceded in death by his aunt Cindi Morgan.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday June 10, 2024 at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.