Tyler Braden to Kick Off 2025 Concert Series in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — Rising country music star Tyler Braden will launch the 2025 concert series on July 29 at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Sweetwater County Fair and the performance is free with fair admission.

Braden will be performing songs like his EP ‘Neon Grave’, ‘Try Losing One’, and ‘Devil You Know’ to kick off the full week of concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows, delicious food, and family fun.

Braden has a gritty powerhouse vocal, deeply expressive pen, and a rare ability to deliver raw conviction through his lyrics and is hailed as a standout in the country scene. From four-hour cover sets in Slapout, Alabama and balancing stage and shifts as a firefighter in Montgomery and Nashville, he carved his path in the music genre with unshaken drive. He’ll be touring internationally with Brothers Osborne coming out of his headline tour ‘The Real Friends Tour’ and taking to stages around the world.