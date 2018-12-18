Tyler Lee Sidebottom (December 15, 1983 – December 13, 2018)

PHOENIX, AZ — Tyler Lee Sidebottom, known to friends and family as “Ty”, “Tizz” or “Skunks”, passed away on December 13, 2018, at the age of 34 in Phoenix, AZ following a lengthy illness.

Tyler will forever be remembered by his father, Robin Wayne Sidebottom of Apache Junction, AZ, his brother and sister-in-law Ryan and Nicole Sidebottom and their three children, Kely, Kamryn and Dylann of Queen Creek, AZ, his sister, Kendra Sidebottom of Apache Junction, AZ, aunt Barbara (Nick) Gillio of Rock Springs, WY, grandfather Milton Lee (Mary) Sidebottom of Versailles, MO, uncles Randy Milton (Michelle) Sidebottom and Ivan Lee Sidebottom of Stover, MO, and several beloved cousins.

He is preceded in death by his #1 fan, his mother, Kelly Sidebottom of Rocks Springs, WY, maternal grandparents Frances Karthauser of Oroville, CA and Richard (PO) Karthauser of Prosser, WA, uncle John Karthauser of Oroville, CA, uncle Collin (Kathy) Karthauser of Prosser, WA, uncle Richard (Rick) Karthauser of Antioch, CA, paternal grandmother, MaDonna Faye Sidebottom, and uncle Gregory Kim Sidebottom of Stover, MO.

Ty was born December 15th, 1983 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Robin Wayne and Kelly Ann Sidebottom, where he lived the majority of his young life.

Following high school, he attended Laramie County Community College in Laramie, Wyoming, eventually moving to Fort Collins Colorado to attend CSU, where he remained for approximately 9 years before moving the Queen Creek, Arizona area to be with his family.

From a young age it was clear that Tyler was fierce and passionate…some might even call him a daredevil. He possessed an innate athletic ability and the heart of a true champion; he was born to be an athlete.

His drive and determination coupled with the nurturing of some amazing coaches and a supportive family, the magnitude of his talent would soon be realized.

As a youngster, Tyler loved sports, with a passion for both baseball and football. He was part of three separate State Championship baseball teams in Little League and Babe Ruth, having the honor of representing Rock Springs and the State of Wyoming in baseball tournaments from California to British Columbia.

By the time he was a senior in high school his passion was football. Before graduating in 2002, he led the RS High School Tigers to the first Wyoming 5A State Championship.

He was an all-state linebacker and offensive lineman; earning the title of Best Offensive Lineman in the state. When #56 played, people took note. He even turned the heads of college recruiters and was offered a scholarship to Chadron State College in Nebraska.

His family and friends religiously sat under the cold Wyoming night’s sky to cheer him on, but his biggest fan was his mom. With her cowbell in hand, Kelly was easily the most enthusiastic fan in the stands. She could not have been more proud of her son and it didn’t take long for her to develop her own passion for the game.

His dad, who took a more subtle approach, enjoyed watching from the sidelines and would beam with pride when he overheard fans talking about how awesome #56 was.

Despite suffering an injury that would rob him of the majority of his adult life and losing his mother shortly after, Tyler loved. He loved people, the Kansas City Chiefs, art, music, his dog, Dozer, his family and friends, spicy peppers, head rubs, documentaries, fluffy pillows, clean sheets and warm showers. He loved without judgement or restrictions. He loved in a way that reached in and touched your soul.

Tyler had been in hospitals so much that he referred to himself as a “professional patient”. He endured approximately 60 surgeries, he was plagued by infections from wounds that wouldn’t heal, he developed arthritis, and he withstood the unimaginable when survived an operation that removed his entire lower body.

He never complained, he never felt sorry for himself, and he never gave up. Tyler was a fighter. He was determined to leave this earth on his terms, to see his sweet nieces and nephew grow up, and to live life to its fullest.

Tyler will be remembered for his courage and his strength. He has touched countless lives he truly made this world a better place. To know Ty was to love him; we have all been blessed to have witnessed his example of grace and humility. #forever56

A celebration of Tyler’s life will take place in Rock Springs, Wyoming on March 9, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Sante Fe Southwest Grill on Elk Street. Friends and family are all welcome.