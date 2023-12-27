U-Haul Building to be Completed in February

A metal skeleton stands in the parking lot of the U-Haul Moving and Storage building on Foothill Boulevard. Once completed, the structure will offer heated storage for the company's U-Boxes. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – The structure being built at the U-Haul Moving and Storage parking lot on Foothill Boulevard will be completed by the end of February.

Contrary to some folks’ wishes, it won’t be a Chick-fil-A. 

U-Haul Manager Paige Moore said the structure will be a heated storage building for the company’s U-Box, a storage container designed for either moving or long term storage. Moore said once the building is finished, U-Haul will send 700 U-Boxes to Rock Springs. 

Morse said residents bombarded her shop with calls asking what is being built, though the number of inquiries has diminished since their groundbreaking. Moore said the first day she had at least seven different calls asking about what was being built.

“It was crazy,” Moore said.

