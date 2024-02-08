U.S. Bank Green River Branch to Close in May

GREEN RIVER — U.S. Bank confirmed to SweetwaterNOW that the Green River branch will close May 8, 2024.

“Clients received notification earlier this month that the Green River branch would close on May 8, 2024. We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our clients and our employees, and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved,” U.S. Bank Regional Communications Manager Jake Holtrop said in an email.

U.S. Bank patrons in Green River will have the option to continue their banking at other locations, such as the Rock Springs branch, located at 1510 Dewar Drive.

“Clients’ banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity. As we evolve along with our clients, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets. Although we are closing some branches, we continue to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities,” Holtrop said.

This news comes just a few years after Wells Fargo closed its Green River branch in September 2020.