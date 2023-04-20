U.S. Forest Service Extends Public Comment Period on Buckboard Marina

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After hearing concerns at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the Commission drafted a letter asking the U.S. Forest Service to extend the public scoping period on the proposed Buckboard Marina boundary adjustment. That request was granted.

At the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the board was informed of a proposed boundary adjustment by the U.S. Forest Service’s Flaming Gorge Ranger District to Buckboard Marina’s federal special-use permit, transferring acreage that currently exists in the water of the reservoir to some of the land surrounding the east side of the marina.

During the meeting, a number concerns were raised by both the public and commissioners alike, primarily regarding the proposal’s impact on public access to the area and the current condition and the future of the marina itself.

With the Forest Service’s public scoping period for the proposed permit change scheduled to end tomorrow, Friday, April 21, and without first being allowed the opportunity review the amended use permit, the board found it difficult as a commission to exercise any semblance of due diligence on the topic, or to offer comment, in any meaningful or intelligent way, to the Forest Service about the proposal, Commission Chairman Keaton West said.

After the meeting, the commission quickly sent a letter to the Forest Service expressing their concerns.

“Fortunately, they have now agreed to extend the public scoping period for the proposal through Friday, May 19,” West said.

The commission is in the process of filling out a Freedom of Information Act request with the Forest Service for a copy of the amended permit so the board can review the details and context of the proposal.

“I want to thank everyone who participated in this process for making sure the community’s concerns were rightfully heard at Tuesday’s meeting. As a board, and as fellow residents, we certainly understand the importance of this issue,” West said. “We look forward to continuing to work together, along with our federal partners, to ensure that any proposed changes affecting the reservoir are made in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Comments on the proposal can be submitted via email or hard copy mail. Email: comments-intermtn-ashley@usda.gov (please put the name of the project you are commenting on in the subject line). To learn more about the project, click here.

The letter from the Commissioners to the Ashley National Forest is below.