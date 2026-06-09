U.S. Marshals Arrest Malone in Arkansas

ROCK SPRINGS — Linda Malone, the former Green River High School counselor accused of killing her husband, will soon be returning to Sweetwater County after being arrested in Arkansas Tuesday.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office’s jail roster, Malone, 66, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. CST Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Malone failed to surrender herself to the Sweetwater County Detention Center after being ordered to do so by District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson. Malone was supposed to turn herself in by 5 p.m. June 3. Following the missed deadline, a bench warrant for Malone’s arrest was issued June 4.

Malone faces a second-degree murder charge following the 2025 death of her husband, John Malone. She also faces three felony charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

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Malone had traveled to Arkansas with family following her hospitalization at the University of Utah Hospital. She fell from the second-story mezzanine at the county detention center in early January, which resulted in her being sent to Utah for treatment of her injuries. Her bond was initially modified to an own recognizance bond following her fall due to the severity of her injuries and the initial belief that Malone would be in the hospital for up to six months. She was released to a rehabilitation center and later traveled to Memphis, Tennessee without informing the court or her defense attorney. She was then taken to Arkansas by her brother and sister-in-law, who became her caregivers while staying with them.

Robinson reinstated Malone’s $500,000 cash or surety bond when she ordered to return to Sweetwater County.