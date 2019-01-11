Uinta Bank Hiring Multiple Positions

Uinta Bank is 100 years old!
To commemorate, we are expanding our Rock Springs Loan Production Office into a full service branch at a new location early this Spring.
We are looking to fill multiple positions with hard working team members.
Potential Applicants Must Be:
- Hardworking
- Motivated
- Reliable
- Punctual
*We are willing to train the right people.
