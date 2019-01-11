Uinta Bank Hiring Multiple Positions

Uinta Bank is 100 years old!

To commemorate, we are expanding our Rock Springs Loan Production Office into a full service branch at a new location early this Spring.

We are looking to fill multiple positions with hard working team members.

Potential Applicants Must Be:

  • Hardworking
  • Motivated
  • Reliable
  • Punctual

*We are willing to train the right people.

To Apply

Please mail or bring in resume to 204 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender

