Uinta County Reports Coronavirus-Related Death

CHEYENNE — A Uinta County man who died recently in another state has been added to Wyoming’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 Coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. He had been previously included in Wyoming’s case count and was hospitalized in another state when he died.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 26 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,136 lab-confirmed cases and 453 probable cases reported.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total regardless of where the person died. Based on official death certificate information, if the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.