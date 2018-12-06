Understanding the Sweetwater County Housing Picture

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Wyoming Business Council has released a comprehensive, statewide “housing toolkit” which offers a closer look at the economic development of all 23 countries.

The housing report is a tool to help communities understand their current housing picture. It outlines a number of different factors in determining the state’s housing markets from job opportunities and housing stock to career and cost burden and community demographics.

The WBC website takes you to every town in the state and provides a in-depth look at the trends, development and opportunities that each location has to offer.

Sweetwater County currently ranks 3rd in the state for families having affordable housing. The study shows Sweetwater has more people with affordable housing than both Wyoming and the United States.

The WBC defines “affordable housing” as spending 30% or less of your median household income on rent or a mortgage. The following chart breaks down the housing demand in Sweetwater County.

Top 5 Places to Find A Job

Mining continues to be the top employer in the county nearly doubling the next highest employer, leisure and hospitality.

Rent or Own?

Sweetwater County residents might be wondering if its more affordable to rent or buy your own home here. According to statistics from the WBC report, that might depend on the size of your family and/or the availability of the space you’re looking to rent or own.

The Wyoming Business Council Housing Toolkit

The Wyoming Business Council housing toolkit for the entire state of Wyoming can be found here.

The WBC has been gathering data from communities about their needs through community assessments, Tour 23 and other assessment venues for more than 15 years.

Many themes are continuous and recurring across the state, such as affordable housing and workforce development and attraction.