Understanding Wyoming Legion Baseball’s New Playoff Format

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 2026 Wyoming American Legion Baseball postseason looks a lot different than it has in years past, and for many fans and parents, it can be confusing. Gone are the traditional Class A and Class AA state tournaments and the district tournaments that determined seeding. In their place is a new Senior Legion format that combines all 23 teams in the state into one classification split between North and South conferences.

Under the new system, every Senior Legion team competes for one of two state tournaments based on its conference finish. The top four teams from each conference advance to the Division I State Tournament in Gillette, while the teams that finish fifth through eighth in each conference qualify for the Division II State Tournament in Green River. Both tournaments crown a state champion.

That is one of the biggest changes from previous years. In the past, Wyoming Legion Baseball separated teams based largely on community size. Larger communities, such as Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette and Rock Springs, competed at the AA level, while smaller communities, including Green River, Douglas and Powell, played in Class A. While that system gave smaller programs an opportunity to compete for a state title, it also created situations where some talented smaller-town teams never had the chance to compete against the state’s best programs and some larger-town teams struggled to remain competitive at the AA level year after year.

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The new format attempts to place every Senior Legion team on equal footing. Wyoming American Legion Baseball officials have said the goal is to create more competitive state tournaments by ensuring the best eight teams qualify for Division I regardless of community size. Teams still play conference schedules, but now every program has a pathway to either Division I or Division II state competition.

For local teams, the changes have had impacts on this year’s postseason, or lack thereof.

The Green River Knights will compete at the Division II State Tournament as the host program. Green River receives an automatic berth, which also means one fewer qualifying spot was available in the South Conference. Douglas, despite finishing with a better overall and conference record than Green River, was left out of the postseason field. Without this automatic bid, Green River would have been without a postseason.

The Rock Springs Stallions, meanwhile, found themselves on the outside looking in after finishing winless in conference play. Under the previous postseason format, Wyoming’s Class A teams competed in district tournaments for spots at the state tournament, while all eight Class AA programs automatically qualified for state and played their conference games for seeding. Every team in the state’s two classifications had a postseason opportunity. That is no longer the case under the new format. Teams that do not qualify for either the Division I or Division II state tournaments now see their seasons come to an end when the regular season concludes.

That may be the biggest adjustment for longtime Wyoming Legion Baseball followers. There are no district tournaments this summer. There is no postseason play for every team. Qualification is earned strictly through conference standings and host-team automatic bids.

The changes do not stop at the state tournaments. The Division I state champion advances to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Oregon, while the Division I runner-up advances to the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Casper. Eligibility for that regional tournament is determined by national American Legion Baseball enrollment rules, which can limit whether 18- and 19-year-old players are allowed to participate depending on school enrollment numbers.

While opinions remain divided across the state regarding the new format, one thing is clear: Wyoming Legion Baseball has entered a new era. Fans accustomed to seeing every team play postseason baseball or separate Class A and Class AA state tournaments will need to adjust to a system that places all Senior Legion programs under one umbrella and rewards conference performance more than ever before.

For Green River, the postseason is still ahead as the host of the Division II State Tournament after their final regular season meeting this weekend against Jackson. For Rock Springs, the season has already come to an end. And for everyone else around the state, the road to a state championship now looks much different than it did just one year ago.