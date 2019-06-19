Union Expands Fiber-Optic Broadband in Sublette, Sweetwater, and Lincoln Counties

MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY — Union Telephone Company, now known as Union, is launching a fiber-fed broadband project that will connect La Barge, Marbleton, Big Piney, Pinedale, Farson, and Eden to its regional 100GB fiber network.

Construction on the project starts on June 27 at the groundbreaking ceremony being held at 9 a.m. near the Burger Barn in Pinedale.

Union will be constructing fiber lines underground through Sublette, Sweetwater, and Lincoln counties to connect LaBarge, Marbleton, Big Piney, Pinedale, Farson, and Eden to the network. When each community is connected to the regional fiber network, Union will then begin connecting the residences and businesses in the community to its fiber-fed broadband internet service.

“The bandwidth of optical fiber is unbelievable,” says Brian Woody, Chief Customer Relations Officer for Union. “Once the network is in place, it will greatly benefit connected communities in terms of economic development, across a broad range of health care services, and will provide improved access to educational opportunities.”

Additionally, Union along with local officials will be holding a public presentation of Union’s proposed build-out plan on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lovatt Room in the Sublette County Library, located in Pinedale. Representatives from Union and elected officials will be available to answer questions throughout the event with formal remarks provided by elected officials at 6 p.m. Anyone wanting more information is welcome to attend.

Officials Unanimously Support Construction

Pinedale Mayor Matt Murdock said, “Since 2014, high-speed, high-capacity and redundant optical fiber has been a critical infrastructure priority that the three towns and Sublette County have actively pursued together. Fiber is a tangible asset whose full potential has not yet been defined and which opens a new horizon to be explored by Pinedale’s community to diversify and amplify our regional economy.”

Sublette County Commissioner David Burnett said, “The Sublette County Board of Commissioners have been working diligently in cooperation with the municipalities of Pinedale, Big Piney, and Marbleton over the last two years to develop a project that would provide fiber and increased broadband services in Sublette County. Collectively we see the benefits that broadband would give to our county including, but not limited to, enhancement of economic development, opportunities in healthcare and telemedicine, as well as improvements to the quality of life for our citizens.”

Union History

Union, started in 1914 as Union Telephone Company, has grown from a small-town local landline provider to a fast-growing regional wireless provider. Since 2012, Union has invested $30 million dollars in building 600 miles regional fiber network to provide high-speed internet service to underserved rural communities throughout Wyoming.

This family owned and operated Wyoming-based telecommunications provider serves Wyoming, Northwestern Colorado, and parts of Utah and Montana with a vast regional wireless voice and high-speed data network connected to a national network of roaming partners.